HERO System Stuff

Campaigns

High Fantasy Hero — D&D without the D&D This is a good old rip-roaring, rollicking fantasy campaign filled with absurdly improbably monsters, vast mounds of treasure, plentiful magic, and lots and lots of dungeons. Just like the olden days.

The Terran Empire Campaign

Presently in hiatus This is where I'll be putting stuff for this new (as of December 2003) space opera campaign. If you have Hero Designer v.2 — and I strongly recommend it, if you don't — there is a Terran Empire oriented character template for it here (right-click on the link and select "Save target as...").

The Neverwhen Fantasy Hero Campaign

Presently in hiatus Background info and stuff for one of the fantasy campaigns I run. The campaign is based in an alternative historical Earth, from a primarily European perspective, and the level of technology available is more or less that which pertained about 1450 AD. Check out the link for more information.

The Gaean Reach Space Opera Campaign

Presently in hiatus Background information and house rules for Fitz's Space Opera campaign, starring the brave men, women and machines of the Sutton Hoo Exploration and Salvage Company. This is all information which is available to the characters/players, so planetary descriptions and what-have-you don't include any of the nasty surprises which I might have cooked up for them. This section includes a Game Diary, (link opens in a new window) with inclusions from one of the characters and appropriate comments from the GM.